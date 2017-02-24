Schools in Auckland's Remuera in lockdown over emergency phone call, motorists told to avoid area

Police say three schools in the Auckland suburb of Remuera are in lockdown as a precaution as they respond to an incident.

Police are responding to an incident in Remuera after receiving an emergency phone call about an injured woman in Woodley Avenue. Source: 1 NEWS

At around 12.30pm, police received an emergency phone call from a man saying there was an injured woman in Woodley Avenue.

Police are currently searching the area, but at this stage no injured persons have been found. Attempts to speak to the caller are ongoing.

A map showing the location of a police incident on Woodley Avenue, Remuera, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Remuera Kindergarten, St Kentigern Junior School and Remuera Intermediate have all gone into lockdown, police say.

This has been done as a precautionary measure.

Saint Kentigern Girls' School and preschool said students were in lockdown.

"Please do not enter the campus as we are following lock down procedures," the school said on its website.

Police say further details will be provided as soon as they are available.

A large number of police are in attendance including AOS and the Police Eagle Helicopter.