Schools of children left hospitalised after fatal helicopter crash offer condolences, counselling

The two schools of the children left hospitalised after yesterday's fatal helicopter crash near Kaikōura are offering support and counselling to their classmates and the families involved.

It comes as police today named 60-year-old Andrew Hamish Davidson and 39-year-old Lin Chen, both of Ohoka in Canterbury, as the two people who died in a helicopter crash.

The crash left three children injured. All three were flown to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries yesterday. Two of the children are now stable, but one is in intensive care.

One of the children is a student at Medbury School and the other two are students at St Andrew’s College, both located in Christchurch.

"The Medbury community draws strength from our Christian foundations and from the collective care and support it offers in difficult times," a letter to parents and caregivers from Medbury School reads.

"The school’s support for the Davidson family, both now and into the future, is paramount along with the support for our wider community.

"The school will therefore open on Monday 21 December between 10.00am and 11.00am in the Medbury Centre for families to come together if they need support.

"A range of counselling services will also be made available to support our community during this difficult time."

Helicopter crash north of Kaikōura. Source: 1 NEWS

St Andrew's College also sent out a letter, which states: "We are supporting the families involved whom we hold in our hearts and prayers at this devastating time.

"We are grateful for the support from the emergency services and those in our college community who are also supporting the families."

Ashley Bond — a neighbour of the Davidson family — said they "always had big smiles on their faces" when she saw them out and about.

"It's a very devastating thing to happen to Ohoka," she told 1 NEWS.