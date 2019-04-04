TODAY |

Schoolboy recounts moment he dived into Christchurch lake to rescue woman after crash

By Jacob Johnson

Two school boys rescued a woman this morning after she crashed her car into the lake at Westlake Reserve in Halswell.

Jack Hodgson from Hillmorton High School was waiting for the school bus when he saw an elderly woman screaming for help in the water.

He and another boy jumped in to help.

"When the car and the lady in the water went down, I jumped in to get her out, but then I couldn't get out myself so another guy helped me out," he told 1 NEWS.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the incident at 8.15am. A spokesperson said the other teen is a student at St Thomas of Canterbury College.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one patient with minor injuries was treated at the scene and one was sent to hospital with moderate injuries.

The teen rescuer told 1 NEWS he also saw two dogs through the windscreen of the car, but he wasn’t able to save them.

"I saw them in the front of the car before it went under," he explained. "I was going to use my phone to break the window but the second I got in I knew I could only save the lady."

The incident comes after two people died when their car went into the same lake in September 2017.

