School support staff vote to accept Government's collective agreement pay offer

School supplies staff have voted to accept collective agreement offers from the Ministry of Education.

The living wage of $21.15 will now be the minimum pay rate.

Other support staff currently earning at or above that figure will receive an increase of three per cent.

It follows a "week of action" last month. The action also followed more than three months of negotiations between the primary teachers' union NZEI and the Ministry of Education over support staff’s collective pay agreement, which the union said the Government was “stalling”.