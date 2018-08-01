TODAY |

School support staff vote to accept Government's collective agreement pay offer

Source:  1 NEWS

School supplies staff have voted to accept collective agreement offers from the Ministry of Education.

Primary teachers and principals will walk off the job for a day later this month. Source: 1 NEWS

The living wage of $21.15 will now be the minimum pay rate.

Other support staff currently earning at or above that figure will receive an increase of three per cent.

School support staff demand fair pay in union 'week of action'

It follows a "week of action" last month. The action also followed more than three months of negotiations between the primary teachers' union NZEI and the Ministry of Education over support staff’s collective pay agreement, which the union said the Government was “stalling”.

Primary school principal Riki Teteina and teacher aide Ally Kemplen says it’s time for the Government to re-consider how it funds school support staff. Source: Breakfast

