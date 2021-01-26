TODAY |

School strikers head to Parliament to demand Govt take action on climate change

School climate strikers are returning to Parliament’s lawns today to demand urgent climate change action from the Government.

School Strike for Climate's Sophie Handford says urgent work is needed to secure a future for the next generation. Source: Breakfast

The rally, scheduled shortly after noon today, is calling on “100 days 4 Action” for the first 100 days of the newly sworn-in Government.

The group has compiled a list of actions, which were crowdsourced from members of the public, for the Government to act on in its first 100 days. The list includes demands for the Government to phase out the use of fossil fuels nationwide, decrease agriculture emissions and invest in climate education.

Speaking on Breakfast this morning, coordinator turned Kapiti Coast District Councillor Sophie Handford said people of all ages were invited to the rally.

“We all have a responsibility to contribute to that in some way and contribute to the movement in some way,” she said.

“Because, ultimately, if we’re not here to make a difference and to ensure the world we’re passing on is better than when we found it, what are we really here for?

“That’ll be a wero and a challenge we’ll be putting to our leaders.”

Handford said today was a reminder the School Strike for Climate movement was “not going anywhere” until they secured a future for the next generation by taking action on climate change.

