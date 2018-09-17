 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

School speaks of 'profound' sadness after student killed in Oamaru hit-and-run

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

The college attended by a 14-year-old Oamaru girl who died in a hit-and-run last night says her death will have a "traumatic" impact on those close to her. 

The girl died after being struck after 10pm yesterday.

(Alexander Robertson) Source: rnz.co.nz

The driver did not stop.

"It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the death, last night of one of our year 10 female students," St Kevin's College wrote on Facebook.

"This has and will continue to have a traumatic effect on our school and particularly the students who knew and loved her."

The school held a service in its chapel this morning to help their students work through this tragic loss.

Support systems have been put in place for the students. Community mental health organisations, other schools and agencies are supporting the college too.

The incident happened at around 10.40pm on Severn Street, Detective Sergeant Hannah Booth said in a statement this morning.

Police would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a dark coloured older sedan travelling at speed.

Police are appealing for help finding the person behind the wheel. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:07
One witness claimed that the fans were jumping up and down on the escalator with force.
Dramatic footage shows escalator malfunction in Rome, hurting dozens of football fans
2
The pregnant royal cut a dashing figure in her Safiyaa dress, 1 NEWS’ Nicole Bremner says.
Glamorous Meghan Markle shows off her baby bump in 'Fiji blue' gown during state reception
3
Police are appealing for help finding the person behind the wheel.
Girl, 14, killed in hit and run in Oamaru
4
Ryanair has come in for heavy criticism for the way it handled the racist abuse of an elderly passenger.
'It's because of the colour of my skin I was abused like that' - woman who suffered vile racist abuse on Ryanair flight speaks out
5
Police believe the man in this CCTV footage can help with inquiries, after the victim was injured in her own home.
Auckland woman, 84, subject to 'appalling' home invasion that left her crawling on the ground for help
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The community’s leaders are looking to set up a new health food enterprise on the West Coast.

Man from Gloriavale flown to hospital in critical condition

00:24
Police believe the man in this CCTV footage can help with inquiries, after the victim was injured in her own home.

Auckland woman, 84, subject to 'appalling' home invasion that left her crawling on the ground for help
00:15
Police in Oklahoma have released body cam footage that show the suspect sliding across the front seat into the driver’s seat of the police car and then driving away.

Watch as woman in handcuffs drives off in stolen police car

01:00
“How low can you go and remain as the National Party leader?” Breakfast’s Jack Tame asked the politician today, in the wake of a new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

‘I don’t take the polls in relation to me lightly’ - Simon Bridges responds as support drops to dismal seven per cent