School speaks of 'profound' sadness after student killed in Oamaru hit-and-run

The college attended by a 14-year-old Oamaru girl who died in a hit-and-run last night says her death will have a "traumatic" impact on those close to her.

The girl died after being struck after 10pm yesterday.

(Alexander Robertson) Source: rnz.co.nz

The driver did not stop.

"It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the death, last night of one of our year 10 female students," St Kevin's College wrote on Facebook.

"This has and will continue to have a traumatic effect on our school and particularly the students who knew and loved her."

The school held a service in its chapel this morning to help their students work through this tragic loss.

Support systems have been put in place for the students. Community mental health organisations, other schools and agencies are supporting the college too.

The incident happened at around 10.40pm on Severn Street, Detective Sergeant Hannah Booth said in a statement this morning.