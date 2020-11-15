School qualifications may be adjusted because of Covid disruption

The credits will be available “at the same rates and levels as originally announced in 2020”, Hipkins said.



If this threshold is met, students would be entitled to one extra Learning Recognition Credit for every five credits they earn towards their NCEA through assessments. Students working towards NCEA Level 1 could earn up to 10 additional credits, while those at Levels 2 or 3 would be eligible for up to eight additional credits.



“If Alert Levels 3 or 4 are in place for a total of 20 or more school days, the thresholds for Certificate Endorsements, Course Endorsements and University Entrance will also be adjusted to reflect those announced in June last year,” he said.



The changes mean Course Endorsements would require 12 credits at Achieved, Merit or Excellence level, rather than 14. Students would still need to achieve at least three credits from external assessments and three from internal assessments, where applicable.



To receive a Certificate Endorsement, students would need to receive 46 credits at Merit or Excellence level, rather than the usual 50.



For University Entrance, students would need to achieve 12 – rather than 14 – credits in each of three University Entrance-approved subjects. Students would still need to attain NCEA Level 3 and meet literacy and numeracy requirements.



“These adjusted settings recognise the real impacts on students during lockdown. The additional credits are only earned in proportion to the standards students achieve through internal and external assessments,” he said.



“Signalling these changes now is intended to give students confidence that they will continue to have a fair opportunity to attain NCEA, even if they need to spend more time away from the classroom.”