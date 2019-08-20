TODAY |

School principals to reveal today whether they'll accept Government's latest pay offer

Primary and intermediate principals are set to reveal today if they've accepted the Government's latest pay offer.

It includes pay parity with secondary school principals, pay rises for three years and a higher pay scale for those at the country's smallest schools.

The offer came days before a meeting to vote on continued strike action against the Ministry of Education.

Langholm Primary School principal Martyn Weatherill says teachers are satisfied with their settlement, but principals are still not. Source: Breakfast

Primary and intermediate school principals began voting on a possible settlement last week.

Negotiations had previously been abandoned by school leaders, who felt their well-being concerns weren't being addressed.

The Government’s latest offer came days before a meeting to vote on continued strike action. Source: Breakfast
