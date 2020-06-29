TODAY |

School leavers forced to reconsider future career paths as industries struggle amid Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

School leavers in New Zealand are reconsidering their futures with whole industries struggling to stay afloat amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Careers in tourism and aviation have taken a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving students looking at other options. Source: 1 NEWS

Career opportunities in tourism and aviation have taken a hit, which has left students having to look at other options.

Year 13 students at Whangarei Boys High School are among those feeling the impact.

“As a result of covid we're having a lot of boys making an appointment with our careers counsellor to talk about what is out there,” principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said.

Nathan Catton had his heart set on becoming a pilot, but he told 1 NEWS that dream is now on hold.

READ MORE
Pilots remain positive while taking on entry-level roles after Covid-19 layoffs

“If I went to Massey (university) or something and came out with a massive student loan and there was no jobs for me at the end of it and that leaves me with a lot of debt."

The collapse of international air travel made many commercial pilots jobless but some students are still staying the course.

“We've had one or two domestic students looking at other options but in general the remaining students have decided aviation is still the career they want to do," Ian Calvert of Ardmore Flying School said. 

Meanwhile, the tourism sector is urging students not to give up. It predicts there will be a comeback for the industry.

“We’re going through a lull, I don't think you can judge a $45 billion industry over what's happened over the last couple of months...there are job opportunities,” Queenstown Resort College CEO Charlie Phillips said.

New Zealand
Northland
Tourism
Coronavirus Pandemic
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hurricanes part ways with Carlos Spencer due to financial impact of Covid-19
2
'Insulting' - Jacinda Ardern defends NZ's border response to Covid-19 as more than just 'good luck'
3
Two new Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand, both in managed isolation
4
Majority of Kiwis still against legalising cannabis, according to latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll
5
Family pay tribute to 'much loved' 9-year-old as teen babysitter is sentenced for his murder
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

Holidaymakers expecting taxpayers to pay for managed isolation is unfair, says PM

Gang member escapes court custody in Auckland after posing as prisoner being let out on bail
00:33

PM praises Paula Bennett's sense of humour as National MP ends her political career