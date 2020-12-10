School in Porirua closed after sewage floods into grounds

A school in Porirua has had to close due to flooding from a nearby sump station after wet weather this morning.

Flood sign. (File photo) Source: istock.com

Paremata School said there had been no damage to buildings but that there was surface flooding on the school grounds.

A staff member at the school told Stuff sewage had flooded into the school's playground.

Porirua City Council acting principal communications adviser Kris Dando said council had been made aware of surface flooding in different areas of the city, but no calls of any emergencies or serious flooding so far.

Grays Rd between Pauatahanui and Plimmerton has also been closed, though. The road is low-lying and floods regularly.

Meanwhile, members of council and Wellington Water are out checking hotspots today.