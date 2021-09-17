School holidays to go ahead as planned for Auckland

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced all Auckland schools will have their school holidays proceed as planned, despite the city's five weeks in Alert Level 4 causing disruption.

The decision comes amid speculation the school holidays may be shifted forward, as they were last year after an outbreak of Covid-19.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins noted that while he considered moving them, it was decided that continuing on with the "status quo" was the best option.

"This wasn't a straight forward decision. I acknowledge the added pressure currently on parents and families around Auckland but, as Education Minister, my primary concern has to be the effects on children's education and well being," he said.

Hipkins added that moving the school holidays forward would make their final school term for the year longer, and in effect be extra tiring.

"Keeping the holidays as they are will avoid disrupting the plans already in place for students, families and educations, including curriculum and activity planning and families planning their holidays and will reduce anxiety."

School holidays will kick off as planned for students throughout the country from October 2.

The decision met with the approval of the The New Zealand Principals' Federation.

"Young people thrive on certainty and the education workforce has worked hard to pivot to remote learning at Level 4 and hybrid models down the levels," President of NZPF Perry Rush said.