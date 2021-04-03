School hiking party praised for preparedness after ill student evacuated from Mackenzie Basin

A high school student was airlifted out of the Mackenzie Basin last night, in an incident one rescuer says sets the gold standard for preparedness.

The Mackenzie Basin. Source: istock.com

The Rescue Coordination Centre said the group of 30 senior students and four adults had begun a four-day tramp and rafting trip when the incident happened.

A personal locator beacon was set off at 7.30pm and the student was taken by rescue helicopter to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

The centre's senior search and rescue officer Chris Henshaw said the school did all the right things.

"The college had a very good safety plan in place with staff at the college knowing the full details of the trip. They carried two personal locator beacons and an in-reach tracker, which was able to communicate out by satellite the situation.

"[It's] very much the gold standard. With a full safety plan in place, it was great.

"We knew what the situation was and could then advise the helicopter."