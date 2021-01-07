TODAY |

School board charged after death of student on trip

A Hamilton school board of trustees has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the death of a student on a school trip early last year.

Jaden Chhayrann, 17, from Melville High School drowned after being caught in a rip while swimming at Waihi Beach while on a geography trip in February 2020.

His body was swept out to sea and found 10 days later at Whiritoa, north of Waihi Beach.

The school is charged with exposing an individual to risk of harm, under Health and Safety at Work legislation.

The charge was laid by WorkSafe.

The case has been adjourned until a review hearing in November.

