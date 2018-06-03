 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Scheme helps prison inmates with literacy though family links

share

Sam Clarke 

1 NEWS Reporter

More than half of NZ prisoners are believed to lack basic reading and writing skills.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Sam Clarke

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:29
2
"As Kiwis do, I thought [I] would hop in the boat and go have a bit of fun," he said.

Watch: Man rows boat through middle of Auckland street as roads turn to rivers following deluge

3
Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

4

Dame Valerie Adams posts adorable photo of Steven Adams meeting his niece

5
The lawsuit also accuses the NFL franchise of paying the women less than the US$7.25 p/h.

Five Ex-Texans cheerleaders file lawsuit over alleged harassment, low pay in NFL

Police (file picture).

Heavily armed police on Rotorua streets following reports of gunshots

Police armed with assault rifles were seen scoping out streets in Owhata this afternoon.


Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

Ioane says the incident after the Blues loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night wasn't serious.

11:07
Synopsis: Corin Dann with this extended interview with Climate Change Minister James Shaw

Meat consumers could have 'immediate impact' on climate change by reducing intake by one meal a week - Shaw

Climate Minister James Shaw said carbon footprints could be reduced by Kiwis eating one less meat meal per week.

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 