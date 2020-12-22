TODAY |

Scheduled maintenance forces overnight closures of Auckland's Southern Motorway

Source:  1 NEWS

Scheduled maintenance on one of Auckland's main arterial routes will see it closed overnight for most of the next week.  

Traffic building north along the Southern Motorway from Bairds Rd, in Ōtara. Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

The Southern Motorway, SH1, will be shut to commuters on northbound lanes between Greenlane and Grafton from 11pm untill 5am starting tonight. 

Both the Greenlane and Gillies Ave northbound on-ramps will also be closed. 

Maintenance continues through to Thursday but will also be closed overnight on Sunday.

The scheduled closure will allow Waka Kotahi NZTA to make repairs to barriers, remove graffiti and lay down 1200 tonnes of asphalt along the highway. 

They're asking for heavy vehicles to consider taking the Western Ring Route through the Waterview Tunnel during this period.

"Work is an important part of the maintenance programme to ensure the motorway is kept in a good and safe condition," said System Manager, Andrea Williamson.  

Detours for motorists will be signposted along Greenlane West, Mt Albert and in Newmarket. 

New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
