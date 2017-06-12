Scene under control at Auckland CBD parking building after reports of strange smell and fire alarm

Emergency services were responding to an incident in an Auckland CBD carpark building this morning.

Location of Auckland CBD carpark emergency. Source: Google Maps

They were called just after 11am to the Wilson parking building on Kitchener Street.

They had received reports of a strange smell, three people unconscious in a stairwell and the fire alarms going off.

Fire communications say all units have now been stood down, and they have left the scene.

They now say the initial reports that three people were unconscious in the building could not be confirmed by workers at the scene.

Emergency services have now left the scene.