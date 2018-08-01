Scene of train and car crash that left two people dead in Woodville

Canadian far-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux have arrived in New Zealand for their controversial speaking event.

The pair are known for their extreme views on multiculturalism, feminism and race, which prompted protests in Australia.

Auckland's mayor Phil Goff has banned them from council venues.

The venue for the couple's Friday night gathering is secret and ticket-holders will get 24 hours notice of the location.

Peaceful protests are planned outside the Auckland event.

TVNZ 1's Sunday programme spoke exclusively to the pair and the interview will screen on Sunday at 7.30pm.

"We in the West are very tolerant of other people. We're very tolerant of these other cultures coming in. But what about the cultures that aren't tolerant of us?" Ms Southern says in the interview.

Mr Molyneux says: "I have done some studying of the history. I've focused more on Australia because that's a larger part of our tour. But I'm going to be very much up to speed on New Zealand by the time we get out there."

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus says police have yet to be advised of the location of the pair's event.

"That said, Police do not comment on specifics, including in this case the location," Superintendent Karyn Malthus said.