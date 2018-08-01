 

Scene of train and car crash that left two people dead in Woodville

1 NEWS
New Zealand

There were three people travelling in the car which was involved in the crash today. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Speaker Trevor Mallard was asking Gerry Brownlee to apologise for interjecting when the comment was made.

Police appeal for witnesses to Mount Ruapehu bus crash that claimed life of 11-year-old girl
04:04
1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch and Benedict Collins give their opinions of the Acting Prime Minister who ran the country during Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave.

Winston Peters' time as Acting PM: How did he do?

03:09
It comes after the Ebert Construction went into liquidation today.

Ebert Construction's collapse stokes fears of NZ's booming building and construction industry going bust

Fonterra becomes world's fifth largest dairy company

Canadian far-right speakers arrive in NZ for controversial Auckland event

Auckland

Canadian far-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux have arrived in New Zealand for their controversial speaking event. 

The pair are known for their extreme views on multiculturalism, feminism and race, which prompted protests in Australia.

Auckland's mayor Phil Goff has banned them from council venues.

The venue for the couple's Friday night gathering is secret and ticket-holders will get 24 hours notice of the location. 

Peaceful protests are planned outside the Auckland event.

The Inside Parliament team discuss the evolving developments of Canadian speakers Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux and their trip to New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

TVNZ 1's Sunday programme spoke exclusively to the pair and the interview will screen on Sunday at 7.30pm.

"We in the West are very tolerant of other people. We're very tolerant of these other cultures coming in. But what about the cultures that aren't tolerant of us?" Ms Southern says in the interview.

Mr Molyneux says: "I have done some studying of the history. I've focused more on Australia because that's a larger part of our tour. But I'm going to be very much up to speed on New Zealand by the time we get out there."

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus says police have yet to be advised of the location of the pair's event.

"That said, Police do not comment on specifics, including in this case the location," Superintendent Karyn Malthus said. 

"Police are experienced in making operational decisions on a case-by-case basis regarding the resources utilised to cover particular events for any number of factors," she said.

The Canadian pair are known for their extreme views on multiculturalism, feminism and race. Source: Sunday
It’s about this time of year we start wondering how much longer we have to endure winter's grip.

It's about this time of year you start to wonder how much longer we have to endure winter and what's in store for spring and summer.

1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett says while spring is hard to predict, the summer might send the sunshine up north.

"Last summer we were talking about very warm seas, now all that water has dissipated and drifted to another part of the Pacific it could create the opposite of last summer's La Nina, with an El Nino.

"It means what was last summer's big high down south, while it was cloudy in Auckland, those highs could push further north and Auckland might do better for a summer," Corbett told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

This change would mean less "hot bakey days" down south, a welcome relief for farmers in the region who suffered through last summer.

However Corbett warned that weather in New Zealand is notoriously tricky to predict given the fact we're surrounded by water and different air masses.

He also reminded viewers that "Mother Nature doesn't have a calendar in the kitchen."

It’s about this time of year we start wondering how much longer we have to endure winter's grip. Source: Seven Sharp
