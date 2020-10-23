TODAY |

Scene examination continues at Auckland property where baby girl was found dead

Source:  1 NEWS

Scene examinations are continuing today at a South Auckland property where a baby girl was found dead yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police are treating the baby’s death in Ōtara as unexplained. Source: Breakfast

Police were called to a block of flats on Sandbrook Avenue, in Ōtara, on Thursday morning following the unexplained death, Counties Manukau CIB detective senior sergeant Veronica McPherson said.

A scene guard remains in place. 

read more
Police speaking with man after baby found dead at Auckland property

Police are speaking to a man as part of their inquiries. 

Oranga Tamariki's regional manager for South Auckland, Alison Cronin, said they are assisting police with their investigation. 

A post mortem will be carried out later today. 

No charges have been laid by police at this stage.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
10:32
Man desperately trying to get family to NZ after moving from South Africa for work
2
Analysis: Think you know Jacinda Ardern? With 'handbrake' now removed, think again
3
Fletcher Building criticised for flawed 'tā moko' design on truck
4
Auckland lock Jack Whetton says his lifters 'wanted for attempted murder' after horror Eden Park fall
5
George Floyd: Third-degree murder charge against former cop dismissed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:19

George Floyd: Third-degree murder charge against former cop dismissed

05:41

'Plaguing on our gullibility' - Are collagen supplements the holy grail of anti-aging, or just a marketing trap?
02:07

Crown unwilling to give power to Māori, Oranga Tamariki hearing told

TVNZ to air US Election Special live from NZ, US and UK