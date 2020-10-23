Scene examination continues at Auckland property where baby girl was found dead

Police were called to a block of flats on Sandbrook Avenue, in Ōtara, on Thursday morning following the unexplained death, Counties Manukau CIB detective senior sergeant Veronica McPherson said. A scene guard remains in place.

Police are speaking to a man as part of their inquiries.



Oranga Tamariki's regional manager for South Auckland, Alison Cronin, said they are assisting police with their investigation.



A post mortem will be carried out later today.



No charges have been laid by police at this stage.

