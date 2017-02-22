 

'The scars won't heal' - CTV victims' families want more answers six years on from quake

Several hundred relatives of foreign nationals who died in the Christchurch earthquake six years ago today travelled to the city to see their children's names inscribed in the newly unveiled marble memorial wall. 

Families flew to Christchurch to see their children’s names inscribed in the marble memorial wall but they still want answers.
But the families still want more answers as to how the CTV building came to collapse six years go. 

"The scars won't heal until that comes to some kind of a conclusion," said David Bolam-Smith, Japanese liaison.

Police have completed their investigation and will announce this year whether they'll be laying criminal charges over the building's design and construction. 

Nineteen countries outside of New Zealand felt the fatal force of the Christchurch earthquakes firsthand. 

The nation impacted the most was Japan with 28 lives lost, 12 of those being young language students at Kings College in the CTV building. 

"Their words to me was their children have disappeared, but today they reappeared on that wall," Mr Bolam-Smith said. 

"And they could see their child. And one of the very good things we did as a city was we put the names in English and in Japanese and that's the name they recognise. That's their child."

The group met this afternoon at the botanic gardens where a Buddhist priest offered prayer and the chance for family members to ring the peace bell. 

