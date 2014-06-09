 

Scammers swindle firms out of goods with fake DHB purchase orders

Scammers are using forged District Health Board invoices to swindle New Zealand businesses out of goods.

Police are warning business owners to be wary of the scam which is similar to one operating earlier this year, where scammers were sending out fake purchase orders.

In the latest scam, fraudsters using false email addresses have been sending forged purchase orders to businesses requesting the purchase of various items.

The purchase order asks the companies to send the goods to a New Zealand freight company, which is then instructed by the scammers to forward the goods on to an overseas address.  

Police say they are aware of one shipment from Christchurch that has made it out of the country and is destined for the UK and Asia, but there may have been more incidents. 

The shipment was not related to any current DHB purchase orders.

Police say they have shut down several domain names with the co-operation of overseas domain registering companies, but it appears the scammers have now registered a domain similar to a New Zealand DHB.

"We are currently aware of three false District Health Board purchase orders that have been sent to separate New Zealand companies requesting goods for delivery to a freight company," said Detective Sergeant Michael Cartwright of the Police Financial Crime Unit.  

"We believe that all District Health Boards could be at risk of being targeted and, due to the large number of suppliers health boards have, we are concerned that this has the possibility to affect a large number of different businesses throughout New Zealand," he said.

"Our advice to businesses is that if you receive an email that seems suspicious in terms of format, numbers, language or delivery addresses, contact the relevant organisation first to verify if it is actually from them before you send anything out."

Poor English in the initial email is a common identifying factor for the scam, and the purchase orders will often have false phone numbers and email addresses on them, Mr Cartwright said. 

