'Is this a scam?' - overseas phone fraudster gets rude shock when he realises he's called NZ police

If you're a phone scammer from overseas looking for an easy target to dupe in New Zealand it would pay not to call our police force.
Police have released a recording of a phone conversation where a scammer calls police, as a warning to New Zealanders not to become a victim of the con artists.
The scammer is heard giving the police officer at the other end of the phone instructions before the officer challenges him, asking: "Is this a scam?"
The scammer continues to deny the accusations.
Confronted with the the police officer's statement, "you're trying to scam the New Zealand police," the man gets angry.
"Shut up, F**k off," the scammer says abruptly before hanging up.
The police's advise if you receive a similar call:
Don't give them access to your computer, and don't pass on any personal or financial info.
