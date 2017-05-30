 

'Is this a scam?' - overseas phone fraudster gets rude shock when he realises he's called NZ police

If you're a phone scammer from overseas looking for an easy target to dupe in New Zealand it would pay not to call our police force.

The scammer got more than he bargained for and let the cop on the other end of the line know he was annoyed.
Police have released a recording of a phone conversation where a scammer calls police, as a warning to New Zealanders not to become a victim of the con artists.

The scammer is heard giving the police officer at the other end of the phone instructions before the officer challenges him, asking: "Is this a scam?"

The scammer continues to deny the accusations.

Confronted with the the police officer's statement, "you're trying to scam the New Zealand police," the man gets angry.

"Shut up, F**k off," the scammer says abruptly before hanging up.

The police's advise if you receive a similar call:  

Don't give them access to your computer, and don't pass on any personal or financial info.

