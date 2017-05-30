'Is this a scam?' - overseas phone fraudster gets rude shock when he realises he's called NZ police

If you're a phone scammer from overseas looking for an easy target to dupe in New Zealand it would pay not to call our police force.

Police have released a recording of a phone conversation where a scammer calls police, as a warning to New Zealanders not to become a victim of the con artists.

The scammer is heard giving the police officer at the other end of the phone instructions before the officer challenges him, asking: "Is this a scam?"

The scammer continues to deny the accusations.

Confronted with the the police officer's statement, "you're trying to scam the New Zealand police," the man gets angry.

"Shut up, F**k off," the scammer says abruptly before hanging up.

The police's advise if you receive a similar call: