Scam alert: If the police cybercrime unit calls, hang up immediately, authorities warn

Members of the public, especially the vulnerable and the elderly, have again been warned by police to be wary of scammers claiming to work for telecommunications organisations or police.

It comes after several victims were contacted this week by scammers claiming to be part of the police cybercrime unit or a telecommunications company, police said.

In one incident, the victim was contacted by a duplicate Facebook account of someone known to them. The scammers then requested the victim's bank details.

Police are advising the public not to engage with anyone on the phone and to hang up immediately if they believe they are being scammed.

"While most people will not respond to these scams, others are more vulnerable," Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand said in a statement.

"We urge you to have conversations with vulnerable or elderly family members to help ensure they are aware of the tactics often used by scammers.

"Please remember that government agencies will never contact you out of the blue and ask for bank details."

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam have been advised to contact police.