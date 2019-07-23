Watching Rachel scale the wall in front of her with determination and strength, it's hard to believe it’s been just five months since she underwent major surgery which removed her lower left leg.

“The hope is that I’ll be pain free and a lot more mobile,” she says.

It was after coming fourth at the Paraclimbing World Championships in 2018 that Rachel made the life-changing decision to have a below-knee amputation.

It was a decision she’d considered before, but it was only after getting back onto the climbing wall she convinced herself to go through with it.

“Climbing gave me the opportunity to respect who I am, and love who I am, with a disability. So that moving forward I could respect who I am, and love whatever I get out of this, whatever outcome I end up with. I need to be able to be happy with that because you can’t undo it.

“It’s not like a haircut where you wake up and say, ‘Crap that’s a bit short - oh well, it’ll grow back’.”

As a teenager, Rachel fell while rock climbing, shattering an ankle while breaking the other leaving her unable to walk unaided.

“You can’t at 16 grasp what being on crutches, or being in a wheelchair, or not being able to walk, or how that affects raising children and being a mum and trying to have a life.”

With a damaged ankle and degenerative damage in the bone, for the next two decades Rachel would suffer with chronic pain and needed crutches to walk.

The fall took Rachel away from climbing for 18 years. But she made a triumphant return in 2018, going from rookie to New Zealand representative in less than a year, becoming the first Kiwi to compete at the Paraclimbing World Championships in Austria. Her rise up the ranks after such a long absence from the sport was nothing sort of incredible.

“I didn’t think I’d be that good at it. I did it for me and not anybody else. It was my way of trying to re-engage with something that I loved.”

Following the World Championships last year she underwent the surgery which promised to end decades of debilitating pain and give her back her life.

Climbing is a big part of Rachel’s life, but wasn’t the most important reason to undergo the surgery. As a mother of three, she says her children always come first.