 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Saying it's a train wreck for Maori and Pasifika is an understatement' - Maori Public Health boss warns NZ can't hit 2025 Smokefree goal

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Health sector leaders have told politicians today there is no way the government's goal of being Smokefree by 2025 will be achieved.

The study found youngsters whose parents smoke can have nicotine levels so high they may as well be smokers.

Source: 1 NEWS

The chief executive for Maori Public Health Lance Norman told a combined Health and Maori Affairs Select Committee this morning: "We will not hit Smokefree 2025 New Zealand… categorically I'm saying that out the front".

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Norman told the MPs that's because the rates of smoking remain stubbornly high.

He said 35 per cent of Maori smoke, 25 per cent of Pasifika and 12-13 per cent of all other ethnicities.

"The target is 5 per cent and we are nowhere near that.

"We are currently sitting at about 16 per cent for total population. But when you look at it by ethnicity saying it's a train wreck for Maori and Pasifika is an understatement."

The health leaders gave recommendations on how to lower the rate of smoking, which included making cigarettes illegal by 2025.

Mr Norman said there needed to be an "aggressive supply reduction strategy" which would require legislation to be passed now and cigarettes to be phased out. He suggested dairies should be the first to see them gone.

Some of the other suggestions included fast-tracking better access to vaping and e-cigarette products, and a public awareness campaign around smoking alternatives.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1

Most read story: 'She's more Maori than you'll ever be' – husband defends his Pakeha wife Sally Anderson's moko

03:51
2
Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

00:26
3
Fiao'o Fa'amusili spoke as New Zealand's first contracted female players were revealed.

'There's a massive opportunity for them' - Black Ferns skipper hoping to inspire next generation of women's stars

00:52
4
Everyone wanted to get close to Harry at a garden party honouring Prince Charles charitable work.

Watch: 'That bee nearly got me!' Prince Harry's tribute speech to father interrupted by buzzing intruder

5

Live stream Question Time: Petrol prices and fuel taxes set to be the hot topic in Parliament today

02:41
John Akau’ola switched from league to union three years ago and is set to represent NZ at the World Rugby Championship U20 in France

Video: 'I didn't think I was going to be good at it' - cross-code youngster John Akau'ola-Laula's rise to Baby Blacks honours helps him step out of older brother's NRL shadow

Akau'ola is the younger brother of former Wests Tigers and Panthers player Sitaleki, but is determined to make his mark in the 15-man game.

Live stream Question Time: Petrol prices and fuel taxes set to be the hot topic in Parliament today

National’s Jamie-Lee Ross is set to ask about future decisions on fuel prices.


The study found youngsters whose parents smoke can have nicotine levels so high they may as well be smokers.

'Saying it's a train wreck for Maori and Pasifika is an understatement' - Maori Public Health boss warns NZ can't hit 2025 Smokefree goal

Maori Public Health boss Lance Norman told politicians today that 35 per cent of Maori still smoke, along with 25 per cent of Pasifika and 12-13 per cent of all other ethnicities.

01:00
All the crew and passengers were rescued and reportedly out of danger after travelling from Austin, Texas.

Video captures onlookers scrambling to free passengers moments after US jet crashes, breaks in half in Honduras

The plane broke in half but the crew and passengers were rescued and reportedly out of danger.

A 10-year study just released shows P is getting cheaper and easier to acquire.

Woman jailed for three-and-a-half years for organising female associates to smuggle meth-filled condoms from Hawaii into NZ

Shimaine Riviere was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court. Her two associates were earlier sentenced to home detention.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 