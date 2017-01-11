'Saying it's parents' role and not schools' is really unfortunate' - expert criticises Family First over sex education stance

A sex education researcher has fired shots at Family First over its call to stop exposing primary school kids to sexually explicit images, saying the move doesn't equip young people with what they need to have loving relationships.

Canterbury University's Dr Kathleen Quinlivan said the lobby group's position that "it is parents' role to educate their kids on sex education" is "unfortunate".

"It appears to me that Family First have lifted out instances of examples of things that happen without showing the broader context around them," Dr Quinlivan said.

"They also don't show the fact that there are experienced, well-trained sexuality educators that facilitate those discussions."

Family First is calling for sex education to be taken out of the classroom.

The group's spokesman, Bob McCoskrie, said if any parent looked at the material being put into schools they would be concerned about how sexually explicit it was.

"It's not age appropriate... it's covering material that parents don't want to be covered," Mr McCoskrie said.

He said sex ed should be left up to parents, saying it's not right that young kids are learning about spontaneous erections and wet dreams in school.

However, the reaction in Wellington was mixed.

One Wellingtonian told 1 NEWS that the more people knew about sexual health and reproduction, the better.

Family Planning argues its course gives kids the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions about relationships, health and sexuality.

It points to research showing those who take the course are more likely to delay having sex, and have fewer sexual partners.