Sawn-off shotgun and ammunition seized in police raid on Masterton house

A shotgun and ammunition have been taken from an address in Masterton, but police are refusing to confirm it is connected to a number of firearms incidents in the town.

Police, including the armed offenders squad, carried out a search warrant on a property in the suburb of Landsdowne this morning, recovering a shotgun and ammunition from the house and a car.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and will appear in Masterton District Court on charges that include firearms offences.

As investigations are ongoing, police would not confirm the arrest is linked with a number of recent firearms-related offences in the town.