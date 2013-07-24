Sawn-off shotgun and ammunition seized in police raid on Masterton house

Source:NZN
A shotgun and ammunition have been taken from an address in Masterton, but police are refusing to confirm it is connected to a number of firearms incidents in the town.
Police car
Source: 1 NEWS
Police, including the armed offenders squad, carried out a search warrant on a property in the suburb of Landsdowne this morning, recovering a shotgun and ammunition from the house and a car.
A 33-year-old man was arrested and will appear in Masterton District Court on charges that include firearms offences.
As investigations are ongoing, police would not confirm the arrest is linked with a number of recent firearms-related offences in the town.
Detective Senior Sergeant Bysouth says the unlawful possession of guns will always pose a danger to the community and police will pursue leads to take them out of the wrong hands.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news