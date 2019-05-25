TODAY |

'It saved my son's life' - Auckland father grateful for doctors on rescue helicopters

Just two sleeps before Christmas and Ethan Hepper was involved in a dirt bike accident where he hit a concrete lip and was thrown 15-metres before hitting a metal trailer.

Ethan, who was 11-years-old, suffered serious injuries and Auckland’s Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust responded.

Dr Paul Blakemore was on board the chopper, saying Ethan had significant bleeding in his abdomen and his survival would’ve been unlikely without immediate treatment.

"We realised the extent of blood loss and shock he was in was able to commence treatment," he says.

The Auckland service is the only rescue helicopter team in the country with emergency trauma doctors on-board, every day of the year.

Ethan lost a kidney and spleen due to his accident, but without a doctor there the story could have been much worse.

Ethans father Matt says if it wasn't for the doctor, "I don't think he'd be here now".

    An Auckland dad says his son's life was saved because rescue helicopters now have emergency trauma doctors on board 24 hours a day.
