 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Save your water - 27,000 Hamilton residents on high water alert after major leak in city's water main

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hamilton residents are urged to conserve water after a collapsed riverbank damaged one of the city's most important water mains.

Hamilton City Council has now put in place the city's highest water alert level.

There are no issues with water quality but supply levels could be reduced significantly due to the damage, the council stated in a media release.

Alert level four means no outdoor water usage is permitted.

A stretch of the Waikato River through Hamilton.

A stretch of the Waikato River through Hamilton (file picture).

Source: istock.com

But, residents are urged to look at all water usage in their homes and businesses as staff work to repair the Eastern Bulk Main.

The Eastern Bulk Main supplies around 27,000 homes and runs under the Waikato River from the city's water treatment plant opposite Hamilton Gardens.

A substantial section of the riverbank has collapsed around the Bulk Main and there is a significant water leak at the site, the council stated.

City Waters staff have been on site this morning making the area safe to work in, and identifying the extent of the breach and repair options.

Until the pipe can be repaired, water will be supplied to the eastern side of the city through the western bulk main and from water stored in reservoirs.

This means a concerted effort will be required from the whole city to maintain supply.

Related

Environment

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
A wet outfield meant a lengthy delay to the start of the second ODI between New Zealand and Australia in Napier.

LIVE: Black Caps v Australia - wet outfield threatens to ruin second ODI

00:40
2
Malcolm Turnbull refused to confirm or deny whether Donald Trump hung up on him after calling the Nauru resettlement plan the "worst deal ever".

Watch: An amused Malcolm Turnbull dodges questions on Trump's accusation Australia is trying to export 'next Boston bombers'

3

Wellington school lockdown lifted after reports of someone with gun

4
Visitors to the Te Tii Waitangi marae gather ahead of commemorations on Waitangi Day.

Waitangi's Te Tii marae trying to sell 'exclusive broadcast rights' to media for $10,000

5
A stretch of the Waikato River through Hamilton.

Save your water - 27,000 Hamilton residents on high water alert after major leak in city's water main

00:59
Prime Minister Bill English made the announcement in his state of the nation speech today.

'We are unashamedly targeting offenders' - PM vows to put hundreds more cops on New Zealand's streets

Bill English kicked off election year with a boost to law and order.


01:10
It's been a drama-filled week at the Otago Peninsula colony after the chick became flyblown.

Albatross livestream shows 'the good, the bad and the ugly' as newborn chick lands in intensive care

It's been a drama-filled week at the Otago Peninsula colony after the chick became flyblown.

02:28
Making te reo Maori mandatory learning in schools gets the Breakfast crew's backing.

'If you're so proud of the haka then learn the language' - Breakfast Daniel's passionate te reo Maori stance

Making te reo Maori mandatory learning in schools gets the Breakfast crew's backing.

01:10
Nutritionist Nikki Hart says food labels enable transparency, but hardly anyone is reading them.

'People are on auto-pilot at the supermarket' - is it time to do away with food labels?

Nutritionist Nikki Hart says food labels enable transparency, but hardly anyone is reading them.

04:56
One in around 15 Kiwi gay or bisexual men has HIV, something the AIDS Foundation is trying to crack down on.

'It's hugely ambitious, aspirational… but 100 per cent realistic' – goal set for HIV-free NZ by 2025

One in around 15 Kiwi gay or bisexual men has HIV, something the AIDS Foundation is trying to crack down on.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ