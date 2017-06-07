 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Save our Pineapple Lumps! Campaign launched to keep production running at Dunedin's Cadbury factory

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A bid to save part of Dunedin's Cadbury factory has been launched today, with the public being called on to help back the initiative.

The public is being asked to help back the initiative to keep the factory open.
Source: 1 NEWS

Dunedin city councillor Jim O'Malley is the architect behind the bid and he's trying to raise $20 million to stop the factory closing for good.

People are being asked to indicate on the website ownthefactory that if the venture gets to the money raising phase how much people would be willing to invest.  

Mr O'Malley is working as a private citizen. The bid is not linked to the city council.

Manufacturing is due to finish at the Cadbury factory in March next year.

Mr O'Malley is hoping if they can indicate they can raise $5 million of the $20 million required to buy the machines and refit out a portion of the Cadbury factory, Mondalez (owners

of Cadbury) will allow them some extra time to find the remainder.

Mr O'Malley told 1 NEWS: "What we get out of it is that the key personnel, the key people who really make the chocolate in the city - we'd be able to keep them and keep them employed and hopefully hire relatively quickly some of the others back in".

If successful, the factory would make Pineapple Lumps, Jaffas and Chocolate Fish.

The factory would kick into gear in August next year and eventually employ 69 people over three years.

For more than 80 years, the Dunedin factory has produced Cadbury products for consumers in New Zealand and Australia.

Cadbury's Dunedin factory processes more than 30 tonnes of liquid chocolate a day and employs just under 300 full time staff and around 100 seasonal workers.

Related

Economy

Business

Food and Drink

Dunedin and Otago

00:37
The public is being asked to help back the initiative to keep the factory open.

Save our Pineapple Lumps! Campaign launched to keep Dunedin Cadbury factory
00:36
Mondelez International has taken more than $100 million in dividends out of New Zealand in recent years.

Cadbury denies stripping assets before Dunedin factory shutdown decision

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Team NZ capsize during America's Cup semi-finals racing in Bermuda.

Video: 'That is a shocking sight' - the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nosedived in Bermuda

00:12
2
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Watch: Boy racer pulling monster drifts near Christchurch forces oncoming cars to take evasive action

3
Patrick Tuipulotu and Jerome Kaino of the Blues look on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Brumbies at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 8 July 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu dropped from Blues for Lions clash after turning up late to training

00:36
4
Today's horrifying nosedive bought back memories of this truly gut wrenching incident.

Watch: Remember this? Nosedive shocker revives memories of snapped mast in 2003

00:24
5
Singer Ed Sheeran will be the next musician singing along with James Corden, who is presenting the Late Late show tonight from London.

Video: Ed Sheeran fastens his seatbelt to join James Corden in Carpool Karaoke

01:01
Andrew Little said he is not surprised Capital and Coast District Health Board is reportedly putting pre-op patients up in motels due to the funding shortfall.

'The system is so overstretched' - Andrew Little says health system underfunded by $2.3 billion

The Labour leader said he is not surprised pre-op patients are being put up in motels.


01:47
Matile Tuvae says she 'found it a bit odd' to be asked to make the call after Tevita Kava fell off the boat in the Waitemata Harbour on Saturday.

Family of man lost overboard from Auckland boat hold onto hope that he will be found

Police called off the search for Tevita Kava yesterday.


03:20
Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

When it comes to needless packaging for fruit and vegetables, how guilty are Kiwi supermarkets?

Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

01:55
Having watched the 2005 series as a fan, James Parsons will take to the field against the team he watched as a teenager.

James Parsons watched the Lions 12 years ago as a teenage fan - and now he's about to face them as Blues captain

What a night it should be for James Parsons when the British and Irish Lions come to Eden Park.

01:09
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A sociologist says a young girl was sent home because her school didn't have a sanitary disposal unit.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ