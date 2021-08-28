'Save me' - NZ politicians take to social media to air lockdown life

The recent Covid-19 Delta outbreak has closed Parliament, so many politicians are taking to social media to stay in touch.

Some are staying on brand with their social engagements by talking policy but others are letting the lockdown life take over.

1 NEWS political reporter Maiki Sherman took a look at some of the more humorous examples of the latter, including wine connoisseur Stuart Smith, master chef Duncan Webb, National's Barbara Kuriger being the noisiest of neighbours, and Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi being among the Kiwis who are crying out to be saved from their bubbles.