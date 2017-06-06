 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'To save all the animals in the water' - Kiwi kids share their inspiring dreams in tribute to Sir Peter Blake

share

Tim Wilson 

Seven Sharp Reporter

The Sir Peter Blake Trust is calling for thousands of dreams to be registered by Kiwi kids.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Tim Wilson

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

05:04
1
Matt Chisholm's wife, Ellen, is fighting for better post-birth support for new mums after a tough time with her first born.

'It was a really bad, horrible time in life' - Survivor NZ host's wife bravely shares her postnatal depression struggle


01:09
2
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

01:05
3
The Lions coach is renowned for a direct and physical style of play - and he's clearly sick of everyone asking about it.

Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with UK press

00:38
4
The All Blacks legend showed his players how it's done in a game of touch at Eden Park today, ahead of tomorrow's match with the Lions.

Watch: He's still got it! Tana Umaga gets down and dirty with Blues players during touch rugby match, pulls off nifty short ball

00:26
5
Sergio Farina got as many people into his restaurant as he could before getting behind the door to ensure no harm would come to them.

Watch: New footage shows heroic waiter rescuing locals, bracing restaurant door shut as crazed London terrorists roam streets

01:55
Having watched the 2005 series as a fan, James Parsons will take to the field against the team he watched as a teenager.

James Parsons watched the Lions 12 years ago as a teenage fan - and now he's about to face them as Blues captain

What a night it should be for James Parsons when the British and Irish Lions come to Eden Park.

01:09
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A sociologist says a young girl was sent home because her school didn't have a sanitary disposal unit.


00:14
Hoseah Partsch is now in the top 11 of The Voice Australia after singing 'Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word' in the first live show.

Watch: Kiwi student's soulful rendition of Elton John classic earns him a spot in top 11 on The Voice Australia

"Getting through to next week is just a blessing," wrote Hoseah Partsch after the show.

01:05
The Lions coach is renowned for a direct and physical style of play - and he's clearly sick of everyone asking about it.

Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with UK press

Are constant questions about Warren Gatland's supposed "Warrenball" playing style pushing the Lions coach to the edge?

01:24
Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.

'Let it go!' – why can't Lions rugby fans and the press forget Tana Umaga's 2005 tackle on Brian O'Driscoll?

Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ