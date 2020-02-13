Savagely beaten Flaxmere boy, 4, discharged from hospital after 'defying projections'

A four-year-old Flaxmere boy who was found severely beaten at a property in Hastings has been discharged from Starship Hospital over the lockdown period and is “defying projections”.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster described the boy's injuries as among the most severe he's seen on a child in his 30-year policing career.

The boy was found at a property on Ramsey Crescent at around 10pm on January 29 and taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital that night in a critical condition. He was eventually transported to Auckland's Starship Hospital.

Police told 1 NEWS at the time they believed the boy had “been through hell” after being discovered with “injuries all over his body” which they are sure were not self-inflicted.

The child was in the family home at the time.

Mr Foster told 1 NEWS today the boy has been in a rehab centre in Auckland for a couple of months now and is doing “remarkably well” and is living with his grandmother.

However, he said the boy was likely to never have the mental capacity above his current age due to the injuries he sustained.

No charges have been laid in the case, which is still under investigation by police.

Investigators say the investigation has “gone well” despite members of the boy's family not being forthcoming with information.

In February, Oranga Tamariki confirmed in a statement they had previously worked with the victim's family.

Spokesperson Alison McDonald described the situation as "deeply disturbing".

Mr Foster says they are waiting on medical expert reports to be peer-reviewed, which would lead to forming arguments for any charges laid.