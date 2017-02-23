 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Satellite images reveal monumental scale of damage from Christchurch fires

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Satellite images have revealed the sheer scale of destruction from last week's devastating fire on the Port Hills in Christchurch.

Christchurch satellite image taken before the blaze.

Source: Deimos Imaging

Images from Spanish company Deimos Imaging show the state of the hills before and after the blaze.

The first image was taken in September last year, the red representing the vegetation on the hills.

Christchurch satellite image taken after the blaze.

Source: Deimos Imaging

The darker, second image was taken just three days ago, and clearly shows how much grass and woodland has been burnt.

It's estimated that the fire spread over 1800 hectares and destroyed 11 homes.

A state of emergency remains in place in Christchurch, with fire services warning that hot spots could potentially flare up and cause more damage.

Related

02:57
Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'He lived a full life, a life cut short' - decorated war hero, Steve Askin, farewelled in emotionally-charged Christchurch funeral
01:44
Two cordons have been lifted, allowing those who have been evacuated for a week to return to their properties.

'Really excited to get home' – hundreds of Christchurch residents head home after Port Hills blaze
Fire engine

String of suspicious fires add to headaches in Christchurch

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Self-styled' Mongrel Mob president jailed for 18 years

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:31
3
Five males including the arrested man are currently been treated at Whangarei hospital.

Injured man arrested after Whangarei shootout, police confirm gang links

00:36
4
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.

'That's enough from you, this is my time' - Taika Waititi's tongue-in-cheek live cross put down to Julian Dennison


00:54
5
Thomas Reahi says he wants the gangs of Whangarei to sit and talk to prevent retaliations from occurring.

Whangarei gang head says shooting could be related to drugs

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Super Rugby predictions: Kiwi sides to dominate first round - but who will win the Dunedin derby?

Need an insight into the opening round of Kiwi play for the 2017 Super Rugby season? The 1 NEWS newsroom are back with their opinions for the big match-ups!

Neihana Rangitonga, left, and Tamsin Trainor (composite image)

Relief for mum after man admits charge from seven years ago

Tamsin Trainor says she is thrilled - but that it was a long time coming.

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one's winners.

00:43
The filmmaker talks to Breakfast having been announced as New Zealander of the Year last night.

'We have to own how good we are at things' - New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi

The filmmaker won't be shy about championing his success, or his homeland.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ