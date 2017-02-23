Satellite images reveal monumental scale of damage from Christchurch fires

Satellite images have revealed the sheer scale of destruction from last week's devastating fire on the Port Hills in Christchurch.

Christchurch satellite image taken before the blaze. Source: Deimos Imaging

Images from Spanish company Deimos Imaging show the state of the hills before and after the blaze.

The first image was taken in September last year, the red representing the vegetation on the hills.

Christchurch satellite image taken after the blaze. Source: Deimos Imaging

The darker, second image was taken just three days ago, and clearly shows how much grass and woodland has been burnt.

It's estimated that the fire spread over 1800 hectares and destroyed 11 homes.