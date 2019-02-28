TODAY |

Sarah Jessica Parker launching range of wines in collaboration with New Zealand vineyard

Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker is launching a range of wines in collaboration with a New Zealand winery.

The actress worked with Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, the founders of Invivo winery in north Waikato, on the range that will launch this year.

"I’m a true wine lover and love including wine in family dinners and occasions with friends, so this is a very exciting and fun project for me. I’m looking forward to every stage of the creation process," she said.

Parker, who is a shareholder in the company, will be involved in all aspects of the wines including the winemaking and choosing the final blend.

"I’m looking forward to travelling to New Zealand to see where the grapes grow and the wine is made."

The boys even brought me a pair of gumboots, which, they assure me, are the height of Kiwi vineyard fashion," she added.

"Other than selecting the base wines for a Sauvignon Blanc and rosé, I’ll be taking a back seat and letting her create the blends," Mr Cameron said.

"It comes down to SJP’s palate and preferences. We want to create wines that she loves and wants to drink and share with friends."

"We didn’t want a silent partner or just a familiar face – we wanted someone who will throw themselves into the process and make wine that’s all about them and reflects their good taste."

The Invivo founders also work with chat show host Graham Norton on a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and an Irish gin which launched in the UK last year.

Source: Instagram/Sarah Jessica Parker.
