'Santa's helpers' Air Force deliver Christmas cheer to remote DOC workers

The Royal New Zealand Air Force have delivered holiday cheer for the Department of Conservation workers based in the Kermadec Islands. 

Christmas mail and supplies have been airdropped to DOC staff working on the remote Raoul Island. Source: NZDF

The Air Force delivered around 150kgs of supplies to the biggest of the islands in New Zealand's largest marine reserve.

Raoul Island, is the only island in the Kermadecs that's inhabited and is home to only a handful of DOC staff and volunteers. 

In a video shared to Twitter, the Air Force can be seen flying over the island before sending the supplies down by parachute to the DOC staff below. 

On Twitter the Air Force described the crew who delivered the supplies as "Santa's helpers".

