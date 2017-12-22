Santa will be wearing his raincoat in between visits to the beach - the Christmas Day forecast is here

The Christmas Day forecast has arrived and it's showing north and eastern New Zealand will be at the beach, while south and west may be needing an umbrella.

According to 1 NEWS' Daniel Corbett, Santa will be bringing his raincoat as well as having a few dips in the ocean.

Monday's forecast is showing some wetter weather for areas further south and west - places like Fiordland and Westland.

There may be some showers coming into Southland and Otago.

Canterbury is dry and warm, as is Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.