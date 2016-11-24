Santa set to wow thousands in this weekend's Auckland and Wellington parades

It's a busy weekend for Santa with parades in Wellington and Auckland.

Santa float at Auckland parade Source: Supplied

In Wellington, Lambton Quay and side streets from Whitmore Street to Willis Street are closed from from midnight Friday to midnight Sunday for the A Very Welly Christmas carnival.

Each day of the carnival opens with a midday walking parade, departing from Ballance St and travelling the wrong way down Lambton Quay.

"Santa will obviously be a highlight for the kids, but there will be lots to see and do for everyone along the Golden Mile. Wellingtonians love seeing the city abuzz, and I'm looking forward to this weekend being exactly like that," Mayor Justin Lester said.

In Auckland the country's largest parade, with 3500 participants, is held on Sunday from 1pm.

Members from the America's Cup winning crew are leading the parade this year.

"Sailing the streets on a magnificent pirate ship float, with the America's Cup itself in hand, don't miss your chance to catch the faces from this incredible team, as they get on board for this fantastic family event," organisers say.