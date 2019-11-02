TODAY |

Santa to reply to Christmas letters in te reo

By Eleisha Foon of rnz.co.nz

Children writing wishlists to Santa through the New Zealand Post can, for the first time ever, get a response in Te Reo Māori.

Kids throughout Aotearoa will continue a favourite holiday tradition, with the opportunity to write a digital postcard or hand-written Christmas wishlist.

From now until Christmas, tens of thousands of children will write to Santa thanks to his "little helpers" at the New Zealand Post, with a response option of either English or Māori.

"Last year a parent wrote to us suggesting that we offer Te Reo and we thought, absolutely we should, so we worked on that this year to bring it to life," said NZ Post spokesperson Sarah Sandoval.

The NZ Post said the tradition had been running for 20 years and dozens of children had already been hand writing letters since August.

Santa's little helpers are aiming for a record 100,000 letters this year.

"We love being able to bring the magic of writing to Santa to young Kiwis...it's special knowing they will be making a young person's day when they see Santa's reply in the letterbox," Ms Sandoval said.

Last year 92,395 letters were sent to Santa - which has increased year on year.

Messages can be sent to Santa online using the NZ post interactive website or by post.

