Santa complaint against Coca-Cola upheld

A recent Coca-Cola ad should not have shown Santa holding bottles of the fizzy drink because of the way it might appeal to children, the industry's self-regulator says.

Coca-cola (file picture). Source: istock.com

The complaint against Coca-Cola's "It Feels Good to Give" sponsorship campaign in support of mental health group Youthline argued it had targeted young people by being placed at a bus stop near where children passed to-and-from school.

The ad included an image of Santa holding bottles of Coca-Cola Classic and Coca-Cola No Sugar.

The Advertising Standards Authority Complaints Board upheld the complaint.

ASA's children's code was reviewed in 2016 to reduce harm to children and young people from the promotion of unhealthy food and drinks, as part of the previous government's childhood obesity plan.

The board agreed both the sugar sweetened Coke and the artificially sweetened Coke in the ad are defined as 'occassional' drinks.

Children drinking too many occasional drinks maintain a taste for sweet beverages and food, making fruit and vegetables taste less appealing, health campaigners say.

A group of these campaigners belonging to the Healthy Auckland Together coalition of health agencies and non-government groups laid the complaint against Coca-Cola and welcomed the ASA's decision.

But coalition spokesman Dr Michael Hale also lamented the lack of a penalty against Coca-Cola for breaching the code.

"While it looks like self-regulation has worked on this occasion, there is no sanction for the company," he said.

"The code is there to protect children and young people from being targeted. Children do not understand that they are being marketed to, " he said.

This complaint was Healthy Auckland Together's second under ASA's new children's code and the first to be upheld.

Last year, the coalition complained that the Pepsi Max campaign used cute emoji caricatures of the All Blacks rugby players to encourage children to collect fizzy drink cans.