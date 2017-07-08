Samurai-style blade used to terrify shopkeeper in Greymouth robbery

A man wielding a 50cm Japanese samurai-style blade robbed the BP station in Greymouth early this morning, leaving the station attendant very shaken.

CCTV images released by Police of a man who robbed a Greymouth BP station using a samurai-style blade. Source: Supplied/Police

Police said a man entered the station about 3.15am, threatened the attendant and took cash from the register before heading back out on to Tainui Street on foot.

He was wearing a sweatshirt or jacket which had light-coloured sleeves and hood and a black torso section with writing down both sleeves.

He had dark-coloured trousers on and white shoes.

The blade was silver and had a black sheath.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery and that a forensic examination is taking place today.