Samurai-style blade used to terrify shopkeeper in Greymouth robbery

Source:
A man wielding a 50cm Japanese samurai-style blade robbed the BP station in Greymouth early this morning, leaving the station attendant very shaken.
CCTV images released by Police of a man who robbed a Greymouth BP station using a samurai-style blade.
Source: Supplied/Police
Police said a man entered the station about 3.15am, threatened the attendant and took cash from the register before heading back out on to Tainui Street on foot.
He was wearing a sweatshirt or jacket which had light-coloured sleeves and hood and a black torso section with writing down both sleeves.
He had dark-coloured trousers on and white shoes.
The blade was silver and had a black sheath.
Police said no one was injured in the robbery and that a forensic examination is taking place today.
Anyone with information should contact Greymouth Police on 03 768 1600, or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news