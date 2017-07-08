 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Samurai-style blade used to terrify shopkeeper in Greymouth robbery

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man wielding a 50cm Japanese samurai-style blade robbed the BP station in Greymouth early this morning, leaving the station attendant very shaken.

CCTV images released by Police of a man who robbed a Greymouth BP station using a samurai-style blade.

CCTV images released by Police of a man who robbed a Greymouth BP station using a samurai-style blade.

Source: Supplied/Police

Police said a man entered the station about 3.15am, threatened the attendant and took cash from the register before heading back out on to Tainui Street on foot.

He was wearing a sweatshirt or jacket which had light-coloured sleeves and hood and a black torso section with writing down both sleeves.

He had dark-coloured trousers on and white shoes.

The blade was silver and had a black sheath.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery and that a forensic examination is taking place today.

Anyone with information should contact Greymouth Police on 03 768 1600, or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:32
1
A Senator's wife broke the ceremonial bottle of champagne over the ship's bow before it plunged into Lake Michigan.

Watch: US Navy warship takes huge sideways plunge during impressive launch

00:21
2
US police say the tennis star legally entered the intersection but was cut off by another car

Video: Tennis star Venus Williams legally entered intersection before crash, say US Police

00:25
3
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

00:30
4
The Kiwi produced a near perfect ride to take out the Red Bull X-fighters event in Madrid.

Watch: Levi Sherwood creates history with no-handed double backflip

00:16
5
The Kiwi pop star looked uncomfortable and cringed when an Australian journalist spoke about her association with Taylor Swift’s girl group.

Lorde says 'really sh*tty' to wake-up to headlines about Taylor Swift's 'squad', sets record straight

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ