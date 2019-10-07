Samoan-Niuean siblings encourage others in their community to become doctors

A Samoan-Niuean sibling trio of doctors is encouraging others in their community to consider entering the profession.

The Kilbirnie Medical Centre in Wellington has three General Practitioners, all Dr Mitikulena - they are Dr Alvin Mitikulena, Dr Adrienne Mitikulena and Dr Allen Mikikulena.

"Naturally when you're working with family it can be a bit challenging at times," Dr Alvin told 1 NEWS. "Family dynamics come into the mix but I'm the eldest so what I say goes, well most of the time."

There's a distinct Pasifika flavour at the practice, and the patients like the dynamic, he said.

"People do say when they come into our practice that it feels like home."

The siblings opened the clinic together in 2010 after following in their parents' - who worked as a nurse and doctor in Niue - footsteps.

"As a child you're always looking up to your parents and thinking 'oh yeah, I could be that or I could do that' and so that had that impact on me and I thought 'aw this is cool dad'," Dr Alvin said.

The desire for education brought the family to Wellington from Niue, and the siblings went to Otago University's Medical School through the Pacific Admissions Scheme.

They talked about sharing both text books and support.

"There were so many times on that journey where I did, I did want to quit. I even set myself up to quit but my parents, especially my mum, told me "just hang in there"," Dr Adrienne said.

It hasn't been all good though with the doctors facing some criticism.

"Prejudice is there, racism is there, unconscious bias is around, but seeing what you're working towards and the goals that you're trying to achieve is far more superior," Dr Alvin said.