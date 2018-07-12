 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

As Samoans grieve for two infants who died within minutes of receiving the MMR vaccine, another mourning family has come forward after two of their babies also died after being immunised.

Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.
Source: 1 NEWS

Grieving parents Karl and Christine Laulu lost their babies, Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray, shortly after they received the MMR vaccine in Samoa.

"Children are supposed to be the ones that put their parents to rest but in our case, it’s both of them. We have been so unfortunate to have this happen," Mr Laulu told 1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver. 

Alana-Rae died in April at Starship Hospital after being medivacced to New Zealand from Samoa.

Her brother, Jamie Ray, died two years ago.

Both children deteriorated steadily after receiving the MMR vaccine in Samoa.

"He was in so much pain. I told him everything is going to be OK, we're just going to fix this then go home," Mr Laulu said.

However, Jamie Ray never made it home after high fevers led to massive organ failure.

Doctors suspected typhoid, sepsis and dengue, but "there was never the conclusion that it was the MMR shot", Ms Laulu said.

"That's why we never linked it until Alana-Rae."

After Alana-Rae was immunised, she developed the same symptoms as her brother.

"It was like living the nightmare all over again for a second time," she said.

Starship Hospital specialists discovered she possibly had a life-threatening immunodeficiency, and it was likely her brother did, too.

"Once the MMR injection was given to them, their bodies went into hypodrive and that's not supposed to happen," Mr Laulu said.

The extremely rare disorder affects one in a million children.

However, despite the tragedies, the couple don't blame anyone for what happened to their two babies, even thanking the Samoan government and medical services in Samoa and New Zealand for their help.

They do, however, want answers, and remain in New Zealand as they wait for the results of genetic testing.

"We wont be able to get that back in Samoa. There's no resources for them to help us," Ms Laulu said.

"I don't think we have the strength to go back and pick up the millions and millions of pieces," Mr Laulu said.

The Laulus have come forward after hearing about the recent deaths.

"It's just sad that we had to hear that another two families have to go through the same thing without knowing why.”

*The MMR vaccine is recommended for all children in New Zealand, and the Ministry of Health says it has an “excellent safety record”.

Related

Pacific Islands

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

2
Income thresholds, visa limits and stand-down periods are included in the changes.

NZ work visas hit record high despite immigration changes

3

FBI agent who sent anti-Trump text messages claims job has never been tainted by politics


03:25
4
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

01:49
5
Nine-month-old Shakana and her teen parents were facing living on the streets, until Auckland Action Against Poverty stepped in.

'We’ve got it wrong' - WINZ apologises to young family with baby for refusing emergency accommodation

03:25
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Light wind in the south, with a fine rest of the day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:45
Created by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, the show will premiere next month.

Wellington Paranormal takes over Twitter, as tens of thousands of Kiwis tune in to watch Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's new show

It follows Special Officers Minogue and O'Leary, who investigate paranormal activity in the capital.


01:58
Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Investigation underway after complaint about 'cruel' sow stalls on South Island pig farm

Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Man seriously injured after falling into grain silo in Balclutha

The accident happened at an industrial address in the Otago town.