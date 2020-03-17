TODAY |

Samoan chief Joseph Auga Matamata appeals conviction for human trafficking and slavery

Source: 

The first person jailed for human trafficking and slavery is appealing his conviction, while the Crown is appealing his sentence.

Joseph Auga Matamata. Source: 1 NEWS

The Hastings-based Samoan chief, Joseph Auga Matamata, was last month sentenced to 11 years in prison for illegally bringing 13 Samoans to New Zealand and exploiting them over a 25-year period.

Samoan chief found guilty on multiple charges of slavery and human trafficking

"The Crown has filed an appeal against the sentence imposed on Mr Matamata. The Crown challenges both the length of the sentence as manifestly inadequate and the absence of a minimum period of imprisonment," Crown Law said.

Separately, Matamata's lawyers have filed an appeal against his conviction. 

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
