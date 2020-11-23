TODAY |

Samoan-born Kiwi airman's pandemic response, Pacific aid work recognised

Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland man has been named the Air Force’s airman of the year for his role in delivering aid to the Pacific during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

RNZAF's leading aircraftman Dennis Tommy. Source: Supplied

Leading aircraftman Dennis Tommy said he was honoured and humbled to receive the award.

“Recognition isn’t really what I’m after, though. I just see something that needs to be done and I do it,” Tommy said. 

Tommy organised ways his squadron and other Defence Force staff could safely operate during the pandemic and created bio-hazard cleaning packs for aircrew. 

He also played a “vital” role when his squadron was asked to deliver aid to Fiji and Vanuatu after Cyclone Harold.

Samoan-born Tommy was also recognised for playing a part in establishing the Base Auckland Pasifika Group, an initiative with a focus on Pasifika welfare and professional development.

He is also a mentor to young Pasifika in the community and to junior personnel at work. 

“It’s really important that more Pasifika people join the military because we bring a different perspective and also our culture to the work. I believe that diversity makes for a stronger military,” Tommy said. 

“I enjoy boosting the Pasifika culture in the military because there aren’t many of us, so I think it helps the Pacific people who are here.” 

Chief of Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Clark said the award was given to someone who made a “significant and positive contribution” to the Air Force. 

“[Tommy’s] work ethic and consistent commitment to go above and beyond is second-to-none,” he said. 

New Zealand
Defence
Auckland
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
