Samoa raises Covid-19 alert level after suspected case in recent returnee

Samoa has raised its Covid-19 alert level after another suspected case in a recent returnee.

The Samoa Observer reported he tested positive on Wednesday.



Samoa's Director-General of Health confirmed a 23-year-old sailor is in hospital and being monitored for symptoms after returning from Italy on a repatriation flight on Friday.

Leausa Dr Take Naseri said it's not yet known if the latest infection is an active or historical case.

Naseri also noted that the sailor had tested negative before boarding his flight.

The 23-year-old is one of 217 sailors who returned to Samoa last week.

Naseri said there's no cause for concern as there was no contact between the sailor and the generic public in Samoa upon his arrival.