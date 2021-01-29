TODAY |

Samoa raises Covid-19 alert level after suspected case in recent returnee

Source:  1 NEWS

Samoa has raised its Covid-19 alert level after another suspected case in a recent returnee.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A sailor is in hospital and being monitored for symptoms after returning from Italy. Source: Breakfast

The Samoa Observer reported he tested positive on Wednesday.

Samoa's Director-General of Health confirmed a 23-year-old sailor is in hospital and being monitored for symptoms after returning from Italy on a repatriation flight on Friday.

Leausa Dr Take Naseri said it's not yet known if the latest infection is an active or historical case.

Naseri also noted that the sailor had tested negative before boarding his flight.

The 23-year-old is one of 217 sailors who returned to Samoa last week.

Naseri said there's no cause for concern as there was no contact between the sailor and the generic public in Samoa upon his arrival.

All of the repatriated passenger will undergo managed isolation for 21 days - a week longer than the usual two-week period enforced in Samoa previously.

New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:18
New locations of interest added to list of places visited by Auckland Covid-19 community cases
2
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
3
'You're the problem' — Government's 'scan, scan, scan' mantra comes under fire for blaming community
4
Rebel Wilson says she is treated differently since incredible weight loss
5
Hone Harawira says police closure of iwi checkpoint in Northland ahead of holiday weekends is 'dumb'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:59

'Our main protection is the border' — Top doctor says Covid will hang around a year or more, even with vaccine

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck tests positive for Covid-19
27:13

Inside Parliament: Changes at Oranga Tamariki and what to look out for in 2021
00:10

NZ skater’s video of spectacular high-speed ride in Milford Sound goes viral