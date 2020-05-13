TODAY |

Samoa dismisses 'Pacific travel bubble' as NZ won't pre-test travellers

Samoa has dismissed the idea of a 'Pacific travel bubble' while the New Zealand Government is refusing to have passengers travelling to the island nation tested before take-off.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi says Samoa was criticised by New Zealand for its early border closure and tough measures, but his country can't trust any flight coming in will be Covid-19 free.

"Once bitten twice shy, we have been hit hard by the measles and we did not want to be hit hard a second time."

The Prime Minister says Samoa only has 240 test kits and wouldn't be able to cope with an outbreak. 


