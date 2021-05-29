Samoa, China and opening up the Pacific top of the agenda at Australia-NZ leaders meeting

A pathway to opening up to the Pacific and a shared view on Samoa could come from the Australia-New Zealand Leaders Meeting in Queenstown this weekend.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will join his NZ counterpart Jacinda Ardern on Sunday, ahead of formal talks on Monday.

On the agenda are a plethora of bilateral, regional and international topics, all of which will be flavoured by the pandemic.

The two leaders speak often, chatting over the phone and texting on a near-daily basis.

But an in-person meeting is significant in the Covid-19 era, showing the two nations' impressive response to the virus compared with other countries.

Re-engaging with the Pacific has been nominated by Ms Ardern as the issue she would most like to progress.

"New Zealand is looking outward to map out our plan and strategy for reconnection. Our borders are quite closely linked. So I'd like to have a conversation around what does our region's reconnection with the world look like," she said.

The Kiwi MP said the agenda would be broad as "we're comparable in so many ways".

"Of all the bilaterals I undertake in this job, the conversation I have with the prime minister of Australia is by far the most free-flowing and wide-ranging because of the sheer number of issues for which we really can share policy ideas," she said.

"We're both - I'd like to think - quite pragmatic in the work that we do together, so we'll be looking for some tangible things to take away."

As the Pacific's powerhouse nations, both Australia and NZ are eager to see the region recover from Covid-19.

The tourism-dependent economies have been shattered by border closures and the trans-Tasman allies have committed to a vaccine rollout which could pave the way to a re-opening.

There will also be a focus on Samoa, which has lurched into a constitutional crisis with election loser Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi refusing to give up power.

Australia and NZ may take a tougher line on Mr Tuilaepa, uniting to ask him to make way for election winner Fiame Naomi Mata'afa.

Mr Morrison and Ms Ardern will also have plenty to discuss on China.

NZ is often criticised for being a soft touch on China, though the two countries have similar trade dependencies with the superpower.

Australian officials have been pleased with NZ's more hawkish statements on the superpower in recent times.

"Even though the (NZ) government is saying their opposition on China has been consistent and they haven't changed things, they havebeen changing things," Victoria University professor Robert Ayson told AAP.

"China is the biggest issue in Australian and New Zealand foreign policy and Australia has been wanting New Zealand to alter its position."

Aside from the formal talks, there will be attention on the informal too.

The pair are a political odd couple and have had missteps.

The two leaders are of a different political stripe and different generations. Mr Morrison is deeply religious while Ms Ardern walked away from her Mormon faith.

The Australian PM surprised the Kiwi leader with an awkward hug when Ms Ardern's hand was outstretched for a handshake at the 2019 talks.

Last year, Ms Ardern dressed down Mr Morrison by telling him at a shared press conference "do not deport your people and your problems".

What's on the Australian-New Zealand agenda?

Covid-19



Australia and New Zealand are near the top of the class for their response to the deadly virus. But both countries have had difficulty rolling out vaccine and will share notes. New Zealand is keen to smoothen links on contact tracing and technologies to keep the trans-Tasman bubble up and running, now that it's finally been opened.



The Pacific

The two countries have committed to rolling out vaccine across the Pacific, a mighty logistical challenge but crucial for the developing economies of the region. The contested election result in Samoa provides a chance for a united diplomatic effort, while an eye will be cast to the Fiji poll next year.



China

Engaging with China remains a key diplomatic issue for both Australia and New Zealand. Both trans-Tasman nations are utterly trade dependent on China, but want Beijing to change its behaviour in many ways; on human rights abuses in Xinjiang and the democratic rollback in Hong Kong, and its growing influence in the South China Sea and the Pacific.

And more:

* New Zealand is hosting APEC this year, though virtually, putting Kiwi diplomacy in the spotlight.

* Deportations of Australian citizens to New Zealand will be raised by New Zealand and dismissed by Scott Morrison.

* Human rights advocates are determined to put humanitarian issues in the spotlight, petitioning Australia to accept New Zealand's long-standing offer house 150 refugees from Australia's offshore detention regime.

* It remains to be seen whether New Zealand will ask Australia to take home the Christchurch Mosques terrorist, Grafton-raised man Brenton Tarrant, which is popular amongst Kiwis. Tarrant is serving a term of life imprisonment in an Auckland jail.

Professor of Politics and Director of the Public Policy Institute at the University of Auckland, Jennifer Curtin gave 1 NEWS her opinion on how talks may play out.

