Salvation Army warns homeless people will die this winter unless urgent action taken

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Salvation Army is warning that people will die on the streets this winter unless urgent action is taken.

It’s estimated that there are 26,000 people who are homeless in Auckland alone, leaving Government and social agencies stretched.

Alan Johnson currently works as a social policy analyst for The Salvation Army's social policy and parliamentary unit.

He said the problem with people sleeping in cars and on the streets has emerged over several years and it will take time to fix.

Mr Johnson told 1 NEWS that it’s important to ensure people have basic shelter and warm food, as well as clothing and bedding to make sure “they don’t get really ill or die”. 

He wants community organisations like churches to open their doors during the colder months.

“We saw a couple of people die in Auckland last year who were sleeping rough. It’s most likely we will see that happen again unless we offer some sort of support to those people,” Mr Johnson said.

Charlie has been living in his car for 10 weeks, after rejecting a hostel well known for drugs and violence.

“I instantly didn’t want to be there and I told WINZ this. I told them, I practically begged them,” he said.

Housing Minister Phil Twyford said he was aware of the social problems that can come with state housing tenants and wanted to ensure their needs are addressed.

Today plans for a 280 new purpose-built apartment complex were unveiled, which include on-site wrap-around health and support services.

Up to 80 of the new apartments at Greys Ave will be specifically allocated to some of Auckland’s most vulnerable, homeless people, currently without secure housing and living on the streets. 

The remaining 200 apartments will be a mix of state housing and rentals designed for key service workers in the city centre.

“We will make sure that people living in this complex will get the services that they need to live the most full and dignified independent lives, that’s our commitment,” Mr Twyford said.

“We’ve pulled out all the stops. We’ve announced a hundred million dollars of additional investment in emergency and transitional housing.”

The Government is promising to build 6400 state houses over the next four years, bringing the total number to just under 73,000.

Alan Johnson said at least 2000 units need to be built each year “just to keep pace with demand, that’s not to meet the backlog we already have."

MrTwyford concedes it’s still not enough and his Government needs to do more.

“It’s going to take a while to fix this problem,” Mr Twyford said.

