TODAY |

Salvation Army says this has been the toughest Christmas on record for Kiwi families

Mei Heron
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Mei Heron
Social Issues

The Salvation Army says it has been the toughest Christmas on record for Kiwi families with almost 16,000 children needing emergency aid.

Across New Zealand it has handed out more than 14,000 food parcels and other charities' are experiencing similar increases for help.

Salvation Army's Pam Waugh says the holiday period is hard for children living in poverty.

"We have children saying, ‘I just wish I could find some money for my mum and dad’, or ‘I wish that my mum didn't cry so much because she doesn't have enough food’," she says.

Clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland says there’s a lot of pressure on parents to buy children presents, and kids are affected by what their friends have.

"So if you don't have it, it becomes quite a salient point, ‘why don't we have it? oh it's because we're poor’."

He says warns the effects of poverty on children can be long-term.

"The stress from poverty is one of the major factors in adolescence depression and adolescence suicide, and that's from that loss of optimism, that loss of self-worth, and that loss of hope," Dougal Sutherland says.

And charities expect the number of people needing help to rise again in the New Year as back-to-school costs heap pressure on already struggling families.

The charity says almost 16,000 children needed emergency aid over Christmas. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Mei Heron
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Colin De Grandhomme bats against Sri Lanka
Colin de Grandhomme blitz sees Black Caps set Sri Lanka 660 to win series
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
3
One person dead in Palmerston North crash
4
Salt Lake City teen's mugshot sparks fierce debate over his age on social media
5
Joy for woman previously denied visa to stay in NZ
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Los Angeles, USA - March 29, 2018: Air New Zealand Boeing 777 taxiing at Los Angeles Int. Airport seen from a helicopter.

Air New Zealand flies customers 30 billion kilometres in 2018
00:32
A four-wheel-drive vehicle was pulled from the river this afternoon.

Teenager who died after vehicle crashed into Whanganui River on Christmas Day named by police
Women at meeting.

Debt and finances top of worry list for Māori - survey
02:56
The Dunedin South MP says she is “unable to endure the relentless pressure”.

2018 in review: Five who fell from grace