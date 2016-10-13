Salvation Army gives Government a fail in housing, child poverty, re-offending

The Salvation Army is calling on the Government to urgently address "failures" in housing, child poverty and re-offending in a state of the nation report that says little or no progress is being made in some areas of social well-being.

The report says New Zealand's efforts to provide adequate housing, reduce child poverty and stop re-offending "have gone off track".

It says the Government needs to urgently address these failures by developing effective policy approaches and action to address these social deficits.

The 10th annual state of the nation report finds what the Salvation Army calls an alarming lack of safe affordable housing, resulting in a level of homelessness not seen in New Zealand in the lifetime of most Kiwis.

"In the past year Auckland experienced a 12-year high in new housing consents, but during the same time across the country the housing shortage got worse and housing became more unaffordable for people," said Colonel Ian Hutson, Salvation Army social policy director.

"This can't continue. Housing policy needs to provide a sufficient supply of affordable houses."

Entrenched child poverty has become the new norm"

Report author Alan Johnson

The report also finds a "seemingly entrenched" rate of child poverty.

"Over the past five years various reports, warnings and commentary by child protection experts have outlined the disturbing realities of child poverty in New Zealand. Despite this information and Government promises of action the present rate of child poverty has not changed," said report author Alan Johnson.

"Entrenched child poverty has become the new norm. Politicians must stop just voicing sympathetic rhetoric and actually take real action to reduce child poverty numbers."

Burgeoning incarceration rates of prisoners and the related high recidivism rates are also noted in the report.

It maintains that despite spending $850 million annually on running prisons and a plan to spend $1 billion on new prisons, recidivism worsened in the past year.

"We are spending big on prisons, but failing to ensure that when people come out of prison they have work and a place to live, the two essentials in ensuring people don't reoffend," Mr Johnson said.

But it's not all negative.

The report does show that strong policies and leadership have had a positive impact on enrolments in early childhood education, especially among our poorest communities.

Similarly, it acknowledges Government policy direction is having a positive impact in creating rising employment and growing GDP, plus reductions in youth offending and teenage pregnancies.

Hard questions remain though, the Salvation Army says.